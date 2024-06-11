LIC Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, LIC's stock opened at ₹999, closed at ₹997.15, with a high of ₹1002.15 and a low of ₹992.65. The market capitalization was ₹629,337.27 crore. The 52-week high for LIC was ₹1175 and the 52-week low was ₹595.15. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 10,691 on that day.
Stock Peers
Today, LIC's stock price increased by 0.25% to reach ₹999.65, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company's shares are declining, whereas Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, and HDFC Life Insurance Company's shares are all increasing. Furthermore, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.27% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|999.65
|2.5
|0.25
|1175.0
|595.15
|632278.4
|Bajaj Finserv
|1570.9
|5.85
|0.37
|1741.85
|1419.0
|250175.94
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1431.85
|0.5
|0.03
|1571.55
|1228.45
|143394.83
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|574.05
|5.1
|0.9
|710.6
|511.1
|123474.95
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|578.25
|-2.35
|-0.4
|640.8
|463.5
|83303.63
Consensus analysts rating is Buy
LIC Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hourly Price Movement Update
LIC touched a high of 1004.45 & a low of 993.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1005.18
|Support 1
|994.08
|Resistance 2
|1010.37
|Support 2
|988.17
|Resistance 3
|1016.28
|Support 3
|982.98
LIC Share Price Today Live:
LIC closed at ₹997.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1002.15 & ₹992.65 yesterday to end at ₹997.15. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.