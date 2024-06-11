Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 11 2024 11:18:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.70 1.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 835.55 0.41%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.75 1.74%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 317.70 0.62%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,559.80 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  LIC Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

LIC Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Livemint

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates : LIC stock price went down today, 11 Jun 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 997.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 995 per share. Investors should monitor LIC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LIC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
LIC Share Price Today Live Updates

LIC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, LIC's stock opened at 999, closed at 997.15, with a high of 1002.15 and a low of 992.65. The market capitalization was 629,337.27 crore. The 52-week high for LIC was 1175 and the 52-week low was 595.15. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 10,691 on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:12:57 AM IST

LIC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

LIC Share Price Today Live: Today, LIC's stock price increased by 0.25% to reach 999.65, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company's shares are declining, whereas Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, and HDFC Life Insurance Company's shares are all increasing. Furthermore, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.27% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Life Insurance Corporation of India999.652.50.251175.0595.15632278.4
Bajaj Finserv1570.95.850.371741.851419.0250175.94
SBI Life Insurance Company1431.850.50.031571.551228.45143394.83
HDFC Life Insurance Company574.055.10.9710.6511.1123474.95
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company578.25-2.35-0.4640.8463.583303.63
11 Jun 2024, 11:04:59 AM IST

LIC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

LIC Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy101098
Buy3333
Hold2234
Sell2222
Strong Sell0000
11 Jun 2024, 10:37:54 AM IST

LIC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

LIC Share Price Today Live: LIC touched a high of 1004.45 & a low of 993.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11005.18Support 1994.08
Resistance 21010.37Support 2988.17
Resistance 31016.28Support 3982.98
11 Jun 2024, 10:14:53 AM IST

LIC Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:54:14 AM IST

LIC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

LIC Share Price Today Live: Today, LIC's share price increased by 0.06% to reach 997.7, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are declining, whereas SBI Life Insurance Company and HDFC Life Insurance Company are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and up by 0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Life Insurance Corporation of India997.70.550.061175.0595.15631045.02
Bajaj Finserv1561.75-3.3-0.211741.851419.0248718.74
SBI Life Insurance Company1432.41.050.071571.551228.45143449.91
HDFC Life Insurance Company570.61.650.29710.6511.1122732.87
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company577.9-2.7-0.47640.8463.583253.21
11 Jun 2024, 09:34:00 AM IST

LIC Share Price Today Live: LIC closed at ₹997.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

LIC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1002.15 & 992.65 yesterday to end at 997.15. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue