Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Reports Positive Trading Results

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹827 and closed at ₹826.8. The stock reached a high of ₹843.7 and a low of ₹822.45 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹5,27,062.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹843.7, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 223,107 shares.
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at ₹845.4, with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 12.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.45% and the net change is a gain of 12.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.89%
|3 Months
|16.75%
|6 Months
|31.67%
|YTD
|21.6%
|1 Year
|21.76%
The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows a price of ₹833.3 with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 6.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.79% or ₹6.5.
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume recorded was 223,107 shares. The closing price for LIC was ₹826.8.
