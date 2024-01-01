Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Reports Positive Trading Results

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 833.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 845.4 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 827 and closed at 826.8. The stock reached a high of 843.7 and a low of 822.45 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 5,27,062.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 843.7, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 223,107 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹845.4, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹833.3

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 845.4, with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 12.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.45% and the net change is a gain of 12.1.

01 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.89%
3 Months16.75%
6 Months31.67%
YTD21.6%
1 Year21.76%
01 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹833.3, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹826.8

The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows a price of 833.3 with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 6.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.79% or 6.5.

01 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹826.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume recorded was 223,107 shares. The closing price for LIC was 826.8.

