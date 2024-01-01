Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Reports Positive Trading Results

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹827 and closed at ₹826.8. The stock reached a high of ₹843.7 and a low of ₹822.45 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹5,27,062.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹843.7, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 223,107 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.