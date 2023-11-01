Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India faces a downturn in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 604.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 602.15 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India saw an open price of 605.2 and a close price of 604.25. The stock reached a high of 609.7 and a low of 600.35. The market capitalization for the company is currently at 380,859.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is at 754.4 and the 52-week low is at 530.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 59,196 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 602.15. There has been a decrease of 0.35% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.1.

01 Nov 2023, 08:24 AM IST

On the last day, the BSE volume for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares was 59,196. The closing price for these shares was 604.25.

