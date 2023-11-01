Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India faces a downturn in trading

The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India saw an open price of ₹605.2 and a close price of ₹604.25. The stock reached a high of ₹609.7 and a low of ₹600.35. The market capitalization for the company is currently at ₹380,859.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is at ₹754.4 and the 52-week low is at ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 59,196 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.