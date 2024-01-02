Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Sees Positive Trading Growth

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 3.01 %. The stock closed at 833.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 858.35 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 831.95 and closed at 833.3. The stock reached a high of 863 and a low of 831.35. The market capitalization of LIC stands at 542,906.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 843.7, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 578,347.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹858.35, up 3.01% from yesterday's ₹833.3

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 858.35, with a percent change of 3.01 and a net change of 25.05. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.01% and the price has risen by 25.05.

02 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹833.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 578,347 shares. The closing price of LIC shares on that day was 833.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.