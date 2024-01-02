Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Sees Positive Trading Growth

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹831.95 and closed at ₹833.3. The stock reached a high of ₹863 and a low of ₹831.35. The market capitalization of LIC stands at ₹542,906.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹843.7, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 578,347.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.