Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 602.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 600.1 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Life Insurance Corporation of India's stock price opened at 603.25 and closed at 602.15 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 607.8, while the lowest price was 599. The company's market capitalization is 379,563.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 754.4 and 530.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹602.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 23,848 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 602.15.

