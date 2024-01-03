Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -2.41 %. The stock closed at 858.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 837.7 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 852.1 and closed at 858.35. The high for the day was 856.2, while the low was 836.2. The market capitalization of LIC is 529,845.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 863, while the 52-week low is 530.2. On the BSE, a total of 175,519 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹858.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume was 175,519 shares. The closing price for the stock was 858.35.

