Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 600.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 606.35 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 603.7 and closed at 600.1. The stock reached a high of 609 and a low of 602.65. The market capitalization of LIC is 383,516.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 55,711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹600.1 on last trading day

