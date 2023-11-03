Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹603.7 and closed at ₹600.1. The stock reached a high of ₹609 and a low of ₹602.65. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹383,516.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 55,711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.