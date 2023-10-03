Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 648.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 649.6 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of 648.55 and a close price of 648.40. The stock reached a high of 653.35 and a low of 646.90 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently 410,871.85 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 754.40 and the lowest price was 530.20. The BSE volume for the day was 28,951 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹648.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 28,951 shares. The closing price of LIC shares on that day was 648.4.

