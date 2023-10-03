Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of ₹648.55 and a close price of ₹648.40. The stock reached a high of ₹653.35 and a low of ₹646.90 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently ₹410,871.85 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹754.40 and the lowest price was ₹530.20. The BSE volume for the day was 28,951 shares.
