Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC India's Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹682.2 and closed at ₹679.5. The stock reached a high of ₹687.6 and a low of ₹666.25. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹423,869.72 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on this day was 191,196.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|691.55
|21.4
|3.19
|754.4
|530.2
|437405.22
|Bajaj Finserve
|1691.1
|6.25
|0.37
|1688.0
|1216.1
|269330.49
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|678.0
|-3.55
|-0.52
|696.95
|457.95
|145729.06
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1421.25
|-2.6
|-0.18
|1445.4
|1039.25
|142252.17
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|559.85
|1.1
|0.2
|615.55
|380.95
|80538.42
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹691, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹670.15
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹691, which is a 3.11% increase from the previous day. This equates to a net change of 20.85.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of ₹679.25 and a high price of ₹694.65 on the current day.
Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹690.2, up 2.99% from yesterday's ₹670.15
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at ₹690.2. It has experienced a percent change of 2.99, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 20.05, suggesting a positive movement.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.61%
|3 Months
|0.67%
|6 Months
|12.41%
|YTD
|-2.0%
|1 Year
|3.07%
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹670.15, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹679.5
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹670.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.38%, resulting in a net change of -9.35 points.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹679.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 191,196. The closing price for LIC shares was ₹679.5.
