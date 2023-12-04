Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC India's Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 3.11 %. The stock closed at 670.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 691 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 682.2 and closed at 679.5. The stock reached a high of 687.6 and a low of 666.25. The company's market capitalization is currently at 423,869.72 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on this day was 191,196.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:34 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India691.5521.43.19754.4530.2437405.22
Bajaj Finserve1691.16.250.371688.01216.1269330.49
HDFC Life Insurance Company678.0-3.55-0.52696.95457.95145729.06
SBI Life Insurance Company1421.25-2.6-0.181445.41039.25142252.17
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company559.851.10.2615.55380.9580538.42
04 Dec 2023, 10:32 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹691, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹670.15

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 691, which is a 3.11% increase from the previous day. This equates to a net change of 20.85.

04 Dec 2023, 10:21 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of 679.25 and a high price of 694.65 on the current day.

04 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹690.2, up 2.99% from yesterday's ₹670.15

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 690.2. It has experienced a percent change of 2.99, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 20.05, suggesting a positive movement.

04 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.61%
3 Months0.67%
6 Months12.41%
YTD-2.0%
1 Year3.07%
04 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹670.15, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹679.5

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 670.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.38%, resulting in a net change of -9.35 points.

04 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹679.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 191,196. The closing price for LIC shares was 679.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.