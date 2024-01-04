Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading. The open price was ₹838.8, and the close price was ₹837.7. The stock reached a high of ₹853 and a low of ₹836.05 throughout the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹530,445.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹863, while the 52-week low was ₹530.2. A total of 281,122 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

