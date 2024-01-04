Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 838.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 841.1 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading. The open price was 838.8, and the close price was 837.7. The stock reached a high of 853 and a low of 836.05 throughout the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 530,445.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 863, while the 52-week low was 530.2. A total of 281,122 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹841.1, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹838.65

The current data for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 841.1. There has been a 0.29% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.

04 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.11%
3 Months20.27%
6 Months33.83%
YTD0.75%
1 Year14.18%
04 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹835, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹838.65

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 835, showing a 0.44% decrease. The net change in the stock price is -3.65.

04 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹837.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume was recorded at 281,122 shares. The closing price for LIC's shares was 837.7.

