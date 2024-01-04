Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading. The open price was ₹838.8, and the close price was ₹837.7. The stock reached a high of ₹853 and a low of ₹836.05 throughout the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹530,445.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹863, while the 52-week low was ₹530.2. A total of 281,122 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current data for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹841.1. There has been a 0.29% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.11%
|3 Months
|20.27%
|6 Months
|33.83%
|YTD
|0.75%
|1 Year
|14.18%
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at ₹835, showing a 0.44% decrease. The net change in the stock price is -3.65.
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume was recorded at 281,122 shares. The closing price for LIC's shares was ₹837.7.
