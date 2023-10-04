Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

The last day's trading data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shows that the stock opened at ₹647.2 and closed at ₹649.6. The high for the day was ₹649.6, while the low was ₹644.45. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹408,246.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 22,420 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently ₹645.45. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.15, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹4.15.
On the last day, the volume of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 22,420 shares. The closing price for LIC shares on that day was ₹649.6.
