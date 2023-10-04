Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 649.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 645.45 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The last day's trading data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shows that the stock opened at 647.2 and closed at 649.6. The high for the day was 649.6, while the low was 644.45. The market capitalization of LIC is 408,246.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 22,420 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹645.45, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹649.6

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently 645.45. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.15, which means the stock price has decreased by 4.15.

04 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹649.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 22,420 shares. The closing price for LIC shares on that day was 649.6.

