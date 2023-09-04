Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees stock surge in positive trading

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a relatively stable day on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹646.05 and a close price of ₹645.75. The stock reached a high of ₹654.25 and a low of ₹646.05. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹413,654.85 crores. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹754.4 and a 52-week low of ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 16,426 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹657.55, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹645.75 The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at ₹657.55, with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 11.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.83% and the net change is a positive 11.8.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 9 9 Buy 3 3 3 3 Hold 4 3 3 3 Sell 1 1 1 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 660.0 14.25 2.21 754.4 530.2 417449.85 Bajaj Finserve 1509.3 -4.4 -0.29 1846.0 1216.1 240376.39 HDFC Life Insurance Company 634.6 -6.85 -1.07 690.9 457.95 136400.68 SBI Life Insurance Company 1302.95 -17.25 -1.31 1374.85 1039.25 130411.58 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 553.75 -7.45 -1.33 615.55 380.95 79660.89

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low of ₹646.05 and a high of ₹661.75 on the current day.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹645.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a volume of 16,569 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares was ₹645.75.