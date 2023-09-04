Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees stock surge in positive trading

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a relatively stable day on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹646.05 and a close price of ₹645.75. The stock reached a high of ₹654.25 and a low of ₹646.05. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹413,654.85 crores. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹754.4 and a 52-week low of ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 16,426 shares.
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at ₹657.55, with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 11.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.83% and the net change is a positive 11.8.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|660.0
|14.25
|2.21
|754.4
|530.2
|417449.85
|Bajaj Finserve
|1509.3
|-4.4
|-0.29
|1846.0
|1216.1
|240376.39
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|634.6
|-6.85
|-1.07
|690.9
|457.95
|136400.68
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1302.95
|-17.25
|-1.31
|1374.85
|1039.25
|130411.58
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|553.75
|-7.45
|-1.33
|615.55
|380.95
|79660.89
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low of ₹646.05 and a high of ₹661.75 on the current day.
On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a volume of 16,569 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares was ₹645.75.
