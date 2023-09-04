Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees stock surge in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 645.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 657.55 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a relatively stable day on the last trading day, with an open price of 646.05 and a close price of 645.75. The stock reached a high of 654.25 and a low of 646.05. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 413,654.85 crores. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 754.4 and a 52-week low of 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 16,426 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 12:01 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹657.55, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹645.75

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 657.55, with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 11.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.83% and the net change is a positive 11.8.

Click here for Life Insurance Corporation of India Dividend

04 Sep 2023, 11:56 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy9999
Buy3333
Hold4333
Sell1110
Strong Sell0000
04 Sep 2023, 11:41 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹658.75, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹645.75

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently 658.75, with a percent change of 2.01 and a net change of 13. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.01% or 13 compared to its previous value.

04 Sep 2023, 11:35 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India660.014.252.21754.4530.2417449.85
Bajaj Finserve1509.3-4.4-0.291846.01216.1240376.39
HDFC Life Insurance Company634.6-6.85-1.07690.9457.95136400.68
SBI Life Insurance Company1302.95-17.25-1.311374.851039.25130411.58
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company553.75-7.45-1.33615.55380.9579660.89
04 Sep 2023, 11:10 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low of 646.05 and a high of 661.75 on the current day.

04 Sep 2023, 11:05 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹658.15, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹645.75

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 658.15 with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 12.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.92% and the price has gone up by 12.4 points.

04 Sep 2023, 10:42 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹659, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹645.75

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 659. There has been a percent change of 2.05, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 13.25, which means the stock has increased by 13.25.

04 Sep 2023, 10:34 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India659.8514.12.18754.4530.2417354.97
Bajaj Finserve1510.0-3.7-0.241846.01216.1240487.87
HDFC Life Insurance Company637.55-3.9-0.61690.9457.95137034.75
SBI Life Insurance Company1310.15-10.05-0.761374.851039.25131132.23
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company556.2-5.0-0.89615.55380.9580013.34
04 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹645.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a volume of 16,569 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares was 645.75.

