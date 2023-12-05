Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates
05 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST
05 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.1%
|3 Months
|4.04%
|6 Months
|20.52%
|YTD
|5.02%
|1 Year
|10.4%
05 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹719.25, up 7.33% from yesterday's ₹670.15
05 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹670.15 on last trading day