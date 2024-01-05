Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stocks Plummet amidst Market Volatility

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at a price of ₹838.5 and closed at ₹838.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹845.45 and a low of ₹833.45. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹528,516.81 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹863 and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 102,689 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the stock price is ₹835.6. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.05, implying a decrease of 3.05 in the stock price.
On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 102,689 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares was ₹838.65.
