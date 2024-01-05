Hello User
e-paper

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stocks Plummet amidst Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 838.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 835.6 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at a price of 838.5 and closed at 838.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 845.45 and a low of 833.45. The market capitalization of LIC is 528,516.81 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 863 and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 102,689 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹835.6, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹838.65

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the stock price is 835.6. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.05, implying a decrease of 3.05 in the stock price.

05 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹838.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 102,689 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares was 838.65.

