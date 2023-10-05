Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹642.2 and closed at ₹645.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹644.1, while the low was ₹634.5. LIC's market capitalization stood at ₹403,155.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹754.4, and the 52-week low was ₹530.2. The stock saw a trading volume of 99,137 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.