Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 645.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 637.4 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 642.2 and closed at 645.45. The stock's high for the day was 644.1, while the low was 634.5. LIC's market capitalization stood at 403,155.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 754.4, and the 52-week low was 530.2. The stock saw a trading volume of 99,137 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

