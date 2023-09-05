Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India sees positive trading today, boosting investor confidence

On the last day of trading, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹646.05 and closed at ₹645.75. The stock reached a high of ₹662.6 and a low of ₹646.05. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹4,19,094.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 70,796.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.