Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India sees positive trading today, boosting investor confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 2.61 %. The stock closed at 645.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 662.6 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day of trading, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 646.05 and closed at 645.75. The stock reached a high of 662.6 and a low of 646.05. The market capitalization of LIC is 4,19,094.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 70,796.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹662.6, up 2.61% from yesterday's ₹645.75

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 662.6. It has seen a 2.61% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 16.85.

05 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹645.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 70,796 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares was 645.75.

