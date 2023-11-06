Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 606.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 607.8 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 607.95 and closed at 606.35. The stock reached a high of 610.1 and a low of 607.05. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 384,433.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for LIC was 44,988 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹607.8, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹606.35

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 607.8. There has been a 0.24% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.45.

06 Nov 2023, 08:27 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹606.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 44,988 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC's shares was 606.35.

