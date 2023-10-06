Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Sees Strong Market Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 637.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 637.7 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India's stock opened at 638.55 and closed at 637.4. The stock's highest point during the day was 641.9, and the lowest point was 636.5. The market capitalization of the company is 403,345.1 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 754.4, and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 26,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹637.7, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹637.4

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 637.7. There has been a very small percent change of 0.05, resulting in a net change of 0.3.

06 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹637.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 26,922 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 637.4.

