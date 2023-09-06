Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees bullish trading today

On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹659.55 and closed at ₹658.9. The stock had a high of ₹668.65 and a low of ₹659.1. LIC's market capitalization is ₹4,17,513.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 2,02,054.
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at ₹670.5, with a percent change of 1.58. This indicates an increase in the stock price by 1.58%. The net change in the stock price is 10.4, which means the stock price has increased by 10.4 units.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.24%
|3 Months
|5.4%
|6 Months
|7.9%
|YTD
|-3.59%
|1 Year
|0.03%
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹660.1. There has been a 0.18% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.2.
On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 202,054 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares on that day was ₹658.9.
