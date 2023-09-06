Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 660.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 670.5 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 659.55 and closed at 658.9. The stock had a high of 668.65 and a low of 659.1. LIC's market capitalization is 4,17,513.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 2,02,054.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹670.5, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹660.1

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 670.5, with a percent change of 1.58. This indicates an increase in the stock price by 1.58%. The net change in the stock price is 10.4, which means the stock price has increased by 10.4 units.

06 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.24%
3 Months5.4%
6 Months7.9%
YTD-3.59%
1 Year0.03%
06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹660.1, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹658.9

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 660.1. There has been a 0.18% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.2.

06 Sep 2023, 08:20 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹658.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 202,054 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares on that day was 658.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.