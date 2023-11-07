Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Surges in Trading Today

Last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹609.7 and closed at ₹607.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹614, while the lowest was ₹609.7. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹386,647.11 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is ₹754.4, and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. On the BSE, a total of 22,736 shares were traded.
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹611.3. There has been a 0.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.19%
|3 Months
|-5.31%
|6 Months
|8.65%
|YTD
|-10.69%
|1 Year
|-2.65%
On the last day of trading, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a BSE volume of 22,736 shares. The closing price for LIC shares was ₹607.8.
