Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 607.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 611.3 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 609.7 and closed at 607.8. The highest price reached during the day was 614, while the lowest was 609.7. The market capitalization of LIC is 386,647.11 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is 754.4, and the 52-week low is 530.2. On the BSE, a total of 22,736 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹611.3, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹607.8

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 611.3. There has been a 0.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.5 points.

07 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.19%
3 Months-5.31%
6 Months8.65%
YTD-10.69%
1 Year-2.65%
07 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹611.3, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹607.8

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India is 611.3, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 3.5.

07 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹607.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a BSE volume of 22,736 shares. The closing price for LIC shares was 607.8.

