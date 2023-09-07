Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees strong gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 2.71 %. The stock closed at 660.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 678 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India saw the stock open at 661.05 and close at 660.1. The stock reached a high of 690 and a low of 661.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 428,834.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4 and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 535,953 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹678, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹660.1

The Life Insurance Corporation of India's stock is currently priced at 678. It has experienced a 2.71% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 17.9.

07 Sep 2023, 08:20 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹660.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 535,953 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares was 660.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.