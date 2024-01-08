Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹839.65 and closed at ₹835.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹860 and a low of ₹837.25 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹534,082.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹863 and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The stock had a trading volume of 380,465 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.