Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹839.65 and closed at ₹835.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹860 and a low of ₹837.25 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹534,082.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹863 and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The stock had a trading volume of 380,465 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 380,465. The closing price of the stock on that day was ₹835.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!