Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 835.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 844.4 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 839.65 and closed at 835.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 860 and a low of 837.25 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is 534,082.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 863 and the 52-week low is 530.2. The stock had a trading volume of 380,465 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹835.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 380,465. The closing price of the stock on that day was 835.6.

