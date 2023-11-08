comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC India's stock soars with positive trading performance

4 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 610.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 613.2 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of IndiaPremium
Life Insurance Corporation of India

The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India saw an open price of 611.35 and a close price of 611.3. The stock reached a high of 613.55 and a low of 610.2. The company's market capitalization is 386,394.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 754.4 and the 52-week low was 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 18,046 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:00:54 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹613.2, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹610.9

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 613.2. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.3, suggesting that the stock has moved up by 2.3.

08 Nov 2023, 10:43:28 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India613.93.00.49754.4530.2388291.61
Bajaj Finserve1564.85-4.9-0.311813.451216.1249223.47
HDFC Life Insurance Company620.85-1.7-0.27690.9457.95133445.26
SBI Life Insurance Company1343.02.350.181392.11039.25134420.17
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company532.75-5.05-0.94615.55380.9576639.89
08 Nov 2023, 10:21:37 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹612.9, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹610.9

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 612.9. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2 points.

08 Nov 2023, 10:10:41 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Life Insurance Corporation of India reached a low price of 611.1 and a high price of 613.4 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:56:26 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:53:32 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹613, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹610.9

The current price of Life Insurance Corporation of India stock is 613 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 2.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.34% and has gained 2.1 points.

08 Nov 2023, 09:37:08 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.42%
3 Months-3.78%
6 Months9.59%
YTD-10.78%
1 Year-3.55%
08 Nov 2023, 09:23:33 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹611.95, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹610.9

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India is 611.95. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 1.05.

08 Nov 2023, 08:06:57 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹611.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume was 18,046 shares and the closing price was 611.3.

