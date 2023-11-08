Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC India's stock soars with positive trading performance

The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India saw an open price of ₹611.35 and a close price of ₹611.3. The stock reached a high of ₹613.55 and a low of ₹610.2. The company's market capitalization is ₹386,394.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹754.4 and the 52-week low was ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 18,046 shares.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|613.9
|3.0
|0.49
|754.4
|530.2
|388291.61
|Bajaj Finserve
|1564.85
|-4.9
|-0.31
|1813.45
|1216.1
|249223.47
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|620.85
|-1.7
|-0.27
|690.9
|457.95
|133445.26
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1343.0
|2.35
|0.18
|1392.1
|1039.25
|134420.17
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|532.75
|-5.05
|-0.94
|615.55
|380.95
|76639.89
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Life Insurance Corporation of India reached a low price of ₹611.1 and a high price of ₹613.4 on the current day.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.42%
|3 Months
|-3.78%
|6 Months
|9.59%
|YTD
|-10.78%
|1 Year
|-3.55%
