Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC India's stock soars with positive trading performance

The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India saw an open price of ₹611.35 and a close price of ₹611.3. The stock reached a high of ₹613.55 and a low of ₹610.2. The company's market capitalization is ₹386,394.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹754.4 and the 52-week low was ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 18,046 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.