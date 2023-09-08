Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 678 per share. The stock is currently trading at 676 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) stock opened at 679.4 and closed at 678 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 686.6 and a low of 674.55 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is 427,569.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 170,156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹678 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 170,156 shares. The closing price of these shares was 678.

