Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 824.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 830.75 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 844.4 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 849 and a low of 820.05 throughout the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 521,243.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 863, while the low is 530.2. On the BSE, there were 190,030 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹830.75, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹824.1

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 830.75. It has experienced a 0.81% increase, with a net change of 6.65.

09 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.06%
3 Months19.06%
6 Months33.19%
YTD-1.04%
1 Year16.48%
09 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹833.35, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹824.1

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock is currently priced at 833.35, which represents a 1.12% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 9.25.

09 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹844.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 190,030 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares was 844.4.

