Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Sees Positive Trading Day

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹844.4 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹849 and a low of ₹820.05 throughout the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹521,243.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹863, while the low is ₹530.2. On the BSE, there were 190,030 shares traded.
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at ₹830.75. It has experienced a 0.81% increase, with a net change of 6.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.06%
|3 Months
|19.06%
|6 Months
|33.19%
|YTD
|-1.04%
|1 Year
|16.48%
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock is currently priced at ₹833.35, which represents a 1.12% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 9.25.
On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 190,030 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares was ₹844.4.
