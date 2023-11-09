Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees stock surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 610.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 613.5 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of 611.1 and a close price of 610.9 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was 615.5, while the low was 611.1. The market capitalization of LIC is 388,038.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, and the 52-week low is 530.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 57,193 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.23%
3 Months-3.26%
6 Months9.96%
YTD-10.41%
1 Year-3.14%
09 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹613.5, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹610.9

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 613.5. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.6. This suggests that the stock is performing positively and has gained value.

09 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹610.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 57,193. The closing price for LIC shares was 610.9.

