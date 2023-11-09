Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees stock surge on positive trading day

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of ₹611.1 and a close price of ₹610.9 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was ₹615.5, while the low was ₹611.1. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹388,038.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 57,193 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.23%
|3 Months
|-3.26%
|6 Months
|9.96%
|YTD
|-10.41%
|1 Year
|-3.14%
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹613.5. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.6. This suggests that the stock is performing positively and has gained value.
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 57,193. The closing price for LIC shares was ₹610.9.
