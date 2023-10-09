Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India: Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was ₹638.5, and the close price was ₹637.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹645.9, while the lowest was ₹638.5. The market capitalization of LIC stands at ₹407,677.73 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is ₹754.4, and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for LIC was 24,370 shares.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock is currently priced at ₹634.25. There has been a decrease of 1.6% in its price, resulting in a net change of -10.3 points. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently trading at ₹644.55, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 6.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 1.07% or ₹6.85.
