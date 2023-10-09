Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India: Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 644.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 634.25 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day of trading, the open price for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was 638.5, and the close price was 637.7. The highest price reached during the day was 645.9, while the lowest was 638.5. The market capitalization of LIC stands at 407,677.73 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is 754.4, and the 52-week low is 530.2. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for LIC was 24,370 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹634.25, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹644.55

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock is currently priced at 634.25. There has been a decrease of 1.6% in its price, resulting in a net change of -10.3 points. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹644.55, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹637.7

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently trading at 644.55, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 6.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 1.07% or 6.85.

09 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹637.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 24,370. The closing price of LIC shares was 637.7.

