Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India: Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was ₹638.5, and the close price was ₹637.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹645.9, while the lowest was ₹638.5. The market capitalization of LIC stands at ₹407,677.73 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is ₹754.4, and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for LIC was 24,370 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.