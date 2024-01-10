Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock opened at ₹833.85 and closed at ₹824.1 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹837.95 and a low of ₹828.15. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹526,777.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹863, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. On the BSE, there were 153,014 shares traded.
10 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST
