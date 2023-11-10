Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 613.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 614.7 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India saw an open price of 613.5 and a close price of 613.5. The highest price reached during the day was 617.2, while the lowest price was 613.2. The market capitalization of the company is 388,797.61 crore. The 52-week high is 754.4 and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 43,645 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹613.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume was 43,645 shares. The closing price for LIC was 613.5.

