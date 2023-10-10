Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹601 and closed at ₹644.55. The stock reached a high of ₹639.10 and a low of ₹601 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹401,985.23 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹754.40 and ₹530.20 respectively. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 107,437.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.