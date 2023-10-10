Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 644.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 635.55 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 601 and closed at 644.55. The stock reached a high of 639.10 and a low of 601 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is 401,985.23 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 754.40 and 530.20 respectively. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 107,437.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹644.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 107,437 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares was 644.55.

