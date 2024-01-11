Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹834.15 and closed at ₹832.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹850.15 and a low of ₹834.15 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently ₹530,192.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹863, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 223,582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.