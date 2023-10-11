Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Reports Positive Trading Results

The open price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was ₹635.1 and the close price was ₹635.55 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹640.8 and the low was ₹634.6. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹402,111.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4 and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on the last day was 66,785.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹640.55 with a percent change of 0.76. The net change is 4.8, indicating a slight increase in the stock price.
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹635.75. There has been a slight percent change of 0.03, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.2, which suggests a minimal rise in the stock price. Overall, the stock appears to be relatively stable with a slight upward trend.
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 66,785. The closing price for LIC shares was ₹635.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!