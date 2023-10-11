Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Reports Positive Trading Results

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 635.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 640.55 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The open price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was 635.1 and the close price was 635.55 on the last day. The high for the day was 640.8 and the low was 634.6. The market capitalization of LIC is 402,111.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4 and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on the last day was 66,785.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹640.55, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹635.75

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 640.55 with a percent change of 0.76. The net change is 4.8, indicating a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹635.75, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹635.55

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 635.75. There has been a slight percent change of 0.03, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.2, which suggests a minimal rise in the stock price. Overall, the stock appears to be relatively stable with a slight upward trend.

11 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹635.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 66,785. The closing price for LIC shares was 635.55.

