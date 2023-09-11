Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 676 per share. The stock is currently trading at 674.25 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 683.1 and closed at 676 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 684.9 and a low of 672.85. The market capitalization of LIC is 426,462.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on the day was 72,065.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹676 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a volume of 72065 shares and closed at a price of 676.

