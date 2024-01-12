Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Stocks Soar in Trading

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : Life Insurance Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹840.5 and closed at ₹838.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹849.85 and a low of ₹832 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹527,504.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹863, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 65,428 shares.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹826.55 and a high price of ₹837.95 for the current day.
The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that its price is ₹836. There has been a 0.24 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2. This means that the stock has slightly increased in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.15%
|3 Months
|21.17%
|6 Months
|35.46%
|YTD
|0.18%
|1 Year
|16.63%
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹834. There has been a decrease of 0.51% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -4.25.
On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 65,428 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC was ₹838.25 per share.
