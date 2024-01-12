Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Stocks Soar in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 834 per share. The stock is currently trading at 836 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : Life Insurance Corporation of India's stock opened at 840.5 and closed at 838.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 849.85 and a low of 832 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 527,504.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 863, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 65,428 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 826.55 and a high price of 837.95 for the current day.

12 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹836, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹834

The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that its price is 836. There has been a 0.24 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2. This means that the stock has slightly increased in value.

12 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.15%
3 Months21.17%
6 Months35.46%
YTD0.18%
1 Year16.63%
12 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹834, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹838.25

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 834. There has been a decrease of 0.51% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -4.25.

12 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹838.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 65,428 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC was 838.25 per share.

