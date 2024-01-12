Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Stocks Soar in Trading

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : Life Insurance Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹840.5 and closed at ₹838.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹849.85 and a low of ₹832 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹527,504.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹863, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 65,428 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.