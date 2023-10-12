Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was ₹638.1, and the close price was ₹635.75. The stock reached a high of ₹642.1 and a low of ₹636.15 throughout the day. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹403,218.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 67,175 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.