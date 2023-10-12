Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 635.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 637.5 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day of trading, the open price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was 638.1, and the close price was 635.75. The stock reached a high of 642.1 and a low of 636.15 throughout the day. The market capitalization of LIC is 403,218.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 67,175 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹635.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume was 67,175 shares. The closing price for LIC was 635.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.