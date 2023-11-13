Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Uncertainty

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹608.65 and closed at ₹610.55 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹610, while the lowest price was ₹606.90. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹384,559.86 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is ₹754.40, and the 52-week low is ₹530.20. A total of 100,966 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.