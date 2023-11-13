Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Uncertainty

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹608.65 and closed at ₹610.55 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹610, while the lowest price was ₹606.90. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹384,559.86 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is ₹754.40, and the 52-week low is ₹530.20. A total of 100,966 shares were traded on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.36%
|3 Months
|-6.92%
|6 Months
|8.57%
|YTD
|-10.86%
|1 Year
|-1.71%
The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹608 with a percent change of -0.42. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.55, which means the stock has decreased by ₹2.55.
On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 100,966 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of LIC's shares was ₹610.55.
