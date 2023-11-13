Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 610.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 608 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 608.65 and closed at 610.55 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 610, while the lowest price was 606.90. The market capitalization of LIC is 384,559.86 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is 754.40, and the 52-week low is 530.20. A total of 100,966 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.36%
3 Months-6.92%
6 Months8.57%
YTD-10.86%
1 Year-1.71%
13 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹608, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹610.55

The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 608 with a percent change of -0.42. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.55, which means the stock has decreased by 2.55.

13 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹610.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 100,966 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of LIC's shares was 610.55.

