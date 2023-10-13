Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 637.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 637.15 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The share price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) remained unchanged on the last trading day, opening and closing at 637.5. The stock reached a high of 644.25 and a low of 636 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 402,997.23 crore. The 52-week high and low for LIC are 754.4 and 530.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 73,847 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹637.15, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹637.5

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that its price is 637.15. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.35, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.35 units.

13 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹637.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 73,847 shares. The closing price of LIC's shares was 637.5.

