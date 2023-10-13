Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

The share price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) remained unchanged on the last trading day, opening and closing at ₹637.5. The stock reached a high of ₹644.25 and a low of ₹636 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹402,997.23 crore. The 52-week high and low for LIC are ₹754.4 and ₹530.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 73,847 shares on the BSE.

