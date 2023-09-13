Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened trading at ₹682.05 and closed at ₹678.95 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹683.3, while the lowest was ₹658.1. The market capitalization of LIC is currently ₹417,449.85 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is ₹754.4, and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. On the BSE, a total of 68,803 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.