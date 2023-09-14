Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India's stocks plummet in trading today

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹659.05 and closed at ₹660 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹666.6 and a low of ₹654.8. LIC has a market capitalization of ₹416,817.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 89,049 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹659. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1, suggesting a decrease of one unit in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the company had a trading volume of 89,049 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the company's stock was ₹660.
