Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India's stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 660 per share. The stock is currently trading at 659 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 659.05 and closed at 660 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 666.6 and a low of 654.8. LIC has a market capitalization of 416,817.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 89,049 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹659, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹660

The current data for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 659. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1, suggesting a decrease of one unit in the stock price.

14 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹660 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the company had a trading volume of 89,049 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the company's stock was 660.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.