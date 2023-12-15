Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India's stocks plummet amidst market uncertainty

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹810.1 and closed at ₹804.7 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹820, while the lowest price was ₹807. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹515,677.06 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is recorded at ₹810, while the 52-week low is at ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 180,398.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.