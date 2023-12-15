Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India's stocks plummet amidst market uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -2.26 %. The stock closed at 815.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 796.9 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 810.1 and closed at 804.7 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 820, while the lowest price was 807. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 515,677.06 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is recorded at 810, while the 52-week low is at 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 180,398.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹796.9, down -2.26% from yesterday's ₹815.3

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently 796.9. It has experienced a percent change of -2.26, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -18.4, suggesting a decline of 18.4.

15 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.79%
3 Months18.13%
6 Months36.7%
YTD19.08%
1 Year12.56%
15 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹815.3, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹804.7

The current data for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 815.3. There has been a percent change of 1.32, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 10.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 10.6 points.

15 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹804.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a BSE volume of 180,398 shares. The closing price for LIC shares was 804.7.

