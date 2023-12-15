Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India's stocks plummet amidst market uncertainty

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹810.1 and closed at ₹804.7 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹820, while the lowest price was ₹807. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹515,677.06 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is recorded at ₹810, while the 52-week low is at ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 180,398.
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently ₹796.9. It has experienced a percent change of -2.26, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -18.4, suggesting a decline of ₹18.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.79%
|3 Months
|18.13%
|6 Months
|36.7%
|YTD
|19.08%
|1 Year
|12.56%
The current data for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹815.3. There has been a percent change of 1.32, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 10.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 10.6 points.
On the last day of trading, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a BSE volume of 180,398 shares. The closing price for LIC shares was ₹804.7.
