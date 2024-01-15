Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 834 per share. The stock is currently trading at 829.35 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock opened at 830.5 and closed at 834 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 837.95 and a low of 826.55. The market capitalization of LIC is 524,563.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 863 and the 52-week low is 530.2. The stock had a trading volume of 181,538 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 181,538. The closing price for the day was 834.

