Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock opened at ₹830.5 and closed at ₹834 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹837.95 and a low of ₹826.55. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹524,563.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹863 and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The stock had a trading volume of 181,538 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.