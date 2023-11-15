Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 607.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 606 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India opened at 606.95 and closed at 607.6. The highest price reached during the day was 606.95, while the lowest price was 598.5. The market capitalization of the company is 383,294.86 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 754.4 and 530.2 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 44,550 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹607.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume stood at 44,550 shares. The closing price of LIC shares on that day was 607.6.

