Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India opened at ₹606.95 and closed at ₹607.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹606.95, while the lowest price was ₹598.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹383,294.86 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹754.4 and ₹530.2 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 44,550 shares.
15 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹607.6 on last trading day
