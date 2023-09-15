Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹662.2 and closed at ₹659 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹665.95 and a low of ₹659.5. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹417,955.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹754.4 and ₹530.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 40,309 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹659 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume recorded was 40,309 shares. The closing price for LIC shares was ₹659.