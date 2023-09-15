Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 659 per share. The stock is currently trading at 660.8 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 662.2 and closed at 659 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 665.95 and a low of 659.5. The market capitalization of LIC is 417,955.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 754.4 and 530.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 40,309 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹659 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume recorded was 40,309 shares. The closing price for LIC shares was 659.

