Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC India Stocks Plummet on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 854.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 854.15 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India's stock opened at 842.25 and closed at 829.35. The stock reached a high of 862.45 and a low of 841.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 540,629.18 crore. The 52-week high is 863 and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 448,382 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹854.15, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹854.75

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 854.15. It has experienced a slight decrease in price, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.6. This suggests that the stock value has slightly decreased in value in the recent period.

16 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹852.3, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹854.75

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 852.3, with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -2.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

16 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹829.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 448,382 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares was 829.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.