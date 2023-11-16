Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Soars with Positive Trading

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of ₹606.55 and a close price of ₹605.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹610.8 and a low of ₹606. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹383,864.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹754.4 and ₹530.2 respectively. The BSE volume for LIC shares on the last day was 92,652.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.07%
|3 Months
|-6.73%
|6 Months
|6.46%
|YTD
|-11.36%
|1 Year
|-7.32%
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹606.9. There has been a percent change of 0.21, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 1.25. This suggests that the stock price has risen by 1.25 points.
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume was 92,652 shares with a closing price of ₹605.65.
