Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 605.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 606.9 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of 606.55 and a close price of 605.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 610.8 and a low of 606. The market capitalization of LIC is 383,864.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 754.4 and 530.2 respectively. The BSE volume for LIC shares on the last day was 92,652.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.07%
3 Months-6.73%
6 Months6.46%
YTD-11.36%
1 Year-7.32%
16 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹606.9, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹605.65

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 606.9. There has been a percent change of 0.21, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 1.25. This suggests that the stock price has risen by 1.25 points.

16 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹605.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume was 92,652 shares with a closing price of 605.65.

