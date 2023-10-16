Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at 636.8, up 0.35% from yesterday's 634.6

13 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 634.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 636.8 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day of trading, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of 635.35 and a close price of 637.15. The stock reached a high of 639 and a low of 634.15. The market capitalization of LIC was 401,384.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 754.4, while the 52-week low was 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 36,481 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at ₹636.8, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹634.6

The closing price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock today was 636.8, which represents a 0.35% increase compared to yesterday. The net change in the stock price was an increase of 2.2. Yesterday's closing price was 634.6.

16 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of 633.6 and a high price of 640.5 today.

16 Oct 2023, 03:28 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Life Insurance Corporation of India stock is 530.05, while the 52-week high price is 754.25.

16 Oct 2023, 03:13 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹635.85, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹634.6

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 635.85. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.25.

16 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹635, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹634.6

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 635. There has been a 0.06 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.4.

16 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 633.6 and a high price of 640.5.

16 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹638.05, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹634.6

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 638.05 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 3.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock has reached a low price of 633.6 and a high price of 640.5 for the day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:08 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹638.95, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹634.6

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently 638.95, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 4.35.

16 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹639.1, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹634.6

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 639.1 with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 4.5.

16 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 633.6 and a high price of 640.5 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹639.6, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹634.6

The current price of Life Insurance Corporation of India stock is 639.6 with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of 633.6 and a high price of 640.5 in today's trading session.

16 Oct 2023, 11:09 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹639.95, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹634.6

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India is 639.95 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 5.35.

16 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹638.2, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹634.6

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 638.2, with a net change of 3.6 and a percent change of 0.57. This means that the stock has increased by 3.6 rupees, or 0.57%, from its previous closing price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of 633.6 and a high price of 638.5 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹636.75, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹634.6

The current data for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 636.75. There has been a 0.34% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.15 points.

16 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹634.6, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹637.15

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 634.6. There has been a 0.4% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.55.

16 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹637.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a volume of 36,481 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC was 637.15.

