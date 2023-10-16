Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at 636.8, up 0.35% from yesterday's 634.6

On the last day of trading, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of ₹635.35 and a close price of ₹637.15. The stock reached a high of ₹639 and a low of ₹634.15. The market capitalization of LIC was ₹401,384.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹754.4, while the 52-week low was ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 36,481 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The closing price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock today was ₹636.8, which represents a 0.35% increase compared to yesterday. The net change in the stock price was an increase of ₹2.2. Yesterday's closing price was ₹634.6.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of ₹633.6 and a high price of ₹640.5 today.
The 52-week low price for Life Insurance Corporation of India stock is 530.05, while the 52-week high price is 754.25.
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹635.85. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.25.
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹635. There has been a 0.06 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.4.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹633.6 and a high price of ₹640.5.
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹638.05 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 3.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Life Insurance Corporation of India News
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock has reached a low price of ₹633.6 and a high price of ₹640.5 for the day.
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently ₹638.95, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 4.35.
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹639.1 with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 4.5.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹633.6 and a high price of ₹640.5 for the current day.
The current price of Life Insurance Corporation of India stock is ₹639.6 with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of ₹633.6 and a high price of ₹640.5 in today's trading session.
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹639.95 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 5.35.
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹638.2, with a net change of 3.6 and a percent change of 0.57. This means that the stock has increased by 3.6 rupees, or 0.57%, from its previous closing price.
Click here for Life Insurance Corporation of India Profit Loss
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of ₹633.6 and a high price of ₹638.5 on the current day.
The current data for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹636.75. There has been a 0.34% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.15 points.
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹634.6. There has been a 0.4% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.55.
On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a volume of 36,481 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC was ₹637.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!