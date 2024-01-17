Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 4.42 %. The stock closed at 854.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 892.5 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 854.75 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 900, while the low was 850.2. LIC has a market capitalization of 564,506.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 863, and its 52-week low is 530.2. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 466,979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹854.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) BSE volume was 466,979 shares, and its closing price was 854.75.

